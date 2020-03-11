Western Speedway hits the market

Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, is on the market. (CBRE Victoria photo)

A West Shore landmark is on the market.

The nearly 81-acre piece of land housing Western Speedway was listed by a commercial real estate agency this week, boasting more than 42 acres of commercial land and 3.34 acres of residential land marked as developable.

The speedway, which opened officially in 1954, features a recreation park and 4/10-mile paved oval track.

No price is listed for the land, which is zoned for multiple uses including commercial recreation, family residential and rural residential. Langford’s Official Community Plan designation fro the property is business or light industrial.

The listing says the Millstream Road property “provides the rare opportunity to acquire a commercial land site with significant scale and excellent proximity to Langford’s core and downtown Victoria.”

Western Speedway wrote on its Facebook page that the 2020 season is guaranteed. “We are excited to have a great 2020 season and many more,” reads the post.

The property is being marketed “through a competitive bid process,” according to the realtor, with the date for submissions slated for June 18 at 11 a.m.

