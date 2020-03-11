Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, is on the market. (CBRE Victoria photo)

Western Speedway hits the market

West Shore landmark says 2020 season still guaranteed

A West Shore landmark is on the market.

The nearly 81-acre piece of land housing Western Speedway was listed by a commercial real estate agency this week, boasting more than 42 acres of commercial land and 3.34 acres of residential land marked as developable.

The speedway, which opened officially in 1954, features a recreation park and 4/10-mile paved oval track.

READ ALSO: Langford has ‘no plans’ to make changes to Western Speedway after noise complaints

No price is listed for the land, which is zoned for multiple uses including commercial recreation, family residential and rural residential. Langford’s Official Community Plan designation fro the property is business or light industrial.

The listing says the Millstream Road property “provides the rare opportunity to acquire a commercial land site with significant scale and excellent proximity to Langford’s core and downtown Victoria.”

Western Speedway wrote on its Facebook page that the 2020 season is guaranteed. “We are excited to have a great 2020 season and many more,” reads the post.

The property is being marketed “through a competitive bid process,” according to the realtor, with the date for submissions slated for June 18 at 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Annual Western Speedway tradition brings

the goods on Sunday mornings

A listing by commercial real estate agency CBRE Victoria says the Western Speedway property is being marketed through a competitive bid process. (CBRE Victoria)


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

Just Posted

Western Speedway hits the market

West Shore landmark says 2020 season still guaranteed

City asks horse carriages, bikes to share portion of downtown Victoria bike lane

The Humboldt and Douglas Street intersection is now a dead-end street

Saanich awards $8M to start Shelbourne Street improvements

Work on Phase 1 to begin mid-2020, expected to take 18 months to complete

Funding for Sidney-Washington ferry repairs still a question mark

Washington State Ferries could be without backup boat for international routes

Former CFL and Grey Cup winner newest addition to West Shore Rebels coaching staff

Dexter Janke to be new defensive and special teams coordinator

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

GARDEN CLUB: Seeds – Sow’em, Save’em, Grow’em

Sooke Garden Club discusses seeds at its March 25 meeting

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Most Read