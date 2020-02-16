Amatista Spa, owned by Westin Bear Mountain and formerly occupied by Sante Spa, has been completed after a nearly $2-million renovation. No official opening date has been announced. (Courtesy of Amatista Spa)

Westin Bear Mountain invests $2 million to renovate newly-named spa

‘Amatista Spa’ has yet to announce official opening date

Amatista Spa is the new name of the spa at Bear Mountain after a nearly $2 million renovation.

The spa boasts the latest equipment, the launch of its own line of body products and personalized aromatherapy blends.

Staff members will soon be on-site at the newly renovated spa to welcome customers back to the space formerly occupied by Sante Spa.

The former renter in the space closed in November 2019 after the lease wasn’t renewed.

RELATED: Sante Spa to close after lease not renewed by Westin Bear Mountain hotel

ALSO READ: Spa re-opens Westin Bear Mountain resort amidst renovations and re-branding

“Amatista will be like no other spa,” states the latest press release. “Each guest will be immersed in a full sensory experience customized to their own unique treatment requests.”

‘Amatista’ is the Spanish word for amethyst, which is a gemstone found in the province. Amethyst is said to promote clarity, well-being, sleep and awareness, according to alternative medicine practices.

The official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CREA reports home sales up 11.5% compared with a year earlier
Next story
Sidney company tastes sweet success with sugar kelp

Just Posted

Sidney company tastes sweet success with sugar kelp

Cascadia Seaweed is experiencing rapid growth after launching six months ago

Westin Bear Mountain invests $2 million to renovate newly-named spa

‘Amatista Spa’ has yet to announce official opening date

North Saanich floats tougher policies for buoys and moorings near Tsehum Harbour

Municipality also considers additional collaboration with Sidney and other communities

HarbourCats team up with Bastion Books to bring back Harvey’s Reading Club

HarbourCats and Bastions Books offer students free game tickets in an effort to promote child literacy

Central Saanich newspaper carrier gets letter of thanks, chocolates from her community for note

Ava Verscheure started her first very job by introducing herself to residents along newspaper route

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

#FoxForFiver: Support grows in B.C. to put Terry Fox on new $5 bill

Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope raised money for cancer research

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

The Trudeau government has been criticized for not doing more to end the blockades

Canadian nurses’ unions warn national standards for coronavirus protection too low

President says safety protocols nationwide are inadequate compared to those in Ontario and other countries

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

15 Canadians aboard the ship have tested positive

Most Read