A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

The B.C. government was first to deploy its own staff to airports enforce federal COVID-19 quarantine rules for people returning from outside Canada, and now it has persuaded one airline to share passenger lists for contract tracing.

After provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry went public about the lack of passenger contact information for coronavirus contact tracing when a passenger tests positive, WestJet has agreed to share its information after a meeting with B.C. officials.

WestJet is the first airline to join B.C. restaurants, bars and other businesses that collect customer contact information so public health can follow up if there is possible exposure to the virus on a given day.

“Throughout this pandemic, our contact tracers have had challenges reaching people who were exposed to the virus while flying, because of the limited information available on traditional flight manifests,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Aug. 28. “While the federal government regulates the airline industry, WestJet representatives met with us earlier this month to hear from us directly on how they could help.

“The decision they announced today – to collect names and contact information for each of their passengers at check-in and share it with public health if a COVID-19 case is identified on a flight – is something we discussed at that meeting and will help us immensely.”

RELATED: B.C. starts demanding self-isolation plans at airport

RELATED: B.C. hands border, airport checks back to Ottawa

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control maintains an online list of flights where one or more passenger has tested positive, giving the dates and where available, the seat rows adjacent to the infected person.

The most recent domestic flights listed are Flair flight 8711 from Vancouver to Edmonton on Aug. 24, Air Canada flight 305 from Calgary to Kelowna on Aug. 18, and the same day, WestJet 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Just Posted

Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Building suffers extensive damage, no other injuries reported

Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19

BCCDC releases COVID-19 cases by regions

Saanich junior hockey team seeks public input on potential new names

Shortlist includes Summit, Squid, Predators, Defenders, Riptide

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

North Saanich Repair Café sets out to reduce waste

Additional cafés scheduled for the fall

VIDEO: Victoria boy’s owl encounter draws thousands of YouTube views

12-year-old beats pandemic boredom with YouTube channel

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

Nanaimo NightOwls baseball team announces first manager

Greg Frady signed to five-year contract to coach West Coast League franchise

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

Most Read