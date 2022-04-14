WorkBC-Sooke welcomes walk-ins

If you’re looking to get back into the workforce, the WorkBC Centre in Sooke offers one-stop free services that are worth popping in for.

There were a lot of starts and stops with WorkBC Sooke’s ability to provide in-person services due to restrictions arising from the pandemic, said Tabatha Golat, marketing and communications supervisor for WorkBC-Sooke.

“Although we were able to continue providing our services virtually or by phone, the good news is that we’re open again for service in person,” Golat said.

“We offer free services to B.C. residents such as assistance with preparing resumes and cover letters, training and certification, wage subsidies, and employment planning with a trained employment adviser.”

In some cases, free training is also available where clients meet eligibility requirements.

WorkBC Centre-Sooke is in unit D at 6625 Sooke Rd.

For more information and hours of operation, visit workbccentre-sooke.ca.

