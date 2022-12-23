100+ Women Who Care Victoria donate more than $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity Victoria, Dec. 15. (Courtesy of Jenessa Mattson)

100+ Women Who Care Victoria donates $20,000 to Habitat for Humanity

The donation will help the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity provide aid for those who need it

Habitat For Humanity Victoria received a large donation from a local group that is dedicated to making a difference.

100+ Women Who Care Victoria is an organization raising money for charities, with each member donating at least $100 to a chosen charity.

On Dec. 15, the group announced a donation of $20,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria.

“Habitat Victoria is delighted to be the recipient of this generous donation from 100+ Women Who Care,” said Scott Dutchak, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Victoria, in a statement.

This is just one donation of four that 100+ Women Who Care Victoria make each year. This year, the group has raised money for the Ukrainian Studies Society and Greater Victoria Police Victim Services.

The impact of this donation will be felt immediately by families in Victoria, according to Dutchak.

“The funds will help us address the current housing crisis by providing local families with a hand up into affordable home-ownership,” Dutchak said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria seniors and students work together for Habitat for Humanity

