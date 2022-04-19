103-year-old Oak Bay veteran invites youth to join Save the Children fundraiser

Oak Bay resident John Hillman springs his third consecutive walking fundraiser a little early for 2022.
The Second World War veteran turned 103 in March and plans to walk 103 laps around the Carlton House courtyard to raise funds for Save the Children.
Hillman held similar fundraisers in 2020 – he completed 101 laps to celebrate his 101st birthday – and 2021, making 102 laps. He has raised nearly $215,000 to help children affected by conflict around the world.
This year, because Save the Children is a global organization that helps provide families and children with essential food, clean water and healthcare, Hillman invites kids to walk with him, in person or virtually.
“At 103 years of age, I am glad to say I am still around, fit and enthusiastic. I’m looking forward to my 103 trips around the Carlton House residence courtyard,” he said.
Hillman plans to begin his walk on May 2, making 10 laps a day over 10 days starting each morning at 10:30.
Youth interested in participating can email digitalmarketing@carltonhouse.ca or call 250-686-9303.
Donate to the cause at bit.ly/johnhillman103
