Cars from the ’60s all the way to present day cruised through Langford for the 10th annual Langford Show and Shine, which was adjusted to fit with social distancing recommendations amid the pandemic. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

PHOTOS: 10th annual Langford Show and Shine dazzles with car cruise

Dozens of vintage and muscle cars ride through Goldstream Ave Sunday morning

The sound of honks and beeps resounded through Langford streets as cars from as far back as the ’60s cruised along a parade route Sunday morning.

It’s its 10th year, the annual Langford Show and Shine was transformed into a car cruise where onlookers could get a glimpse at their favourite muscle and exotic cars at a distance.

The shine on most of the vehicles left passersby in awe as they circled the roundabout on Goldstream Avenue. The route continued back past Belmont High School, towards Leigh Road and then along Bear Mountain Parkway until Millstream Road.

PHOTOS: 10th annual Langford Show and Shine dazzles with car cruise

