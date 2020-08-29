13th annual One Wave Gathering on Lekwungen territory celebrates blend of cultures

Muavae Va’a, president of the Pacific Peoples Partnership extends a greeting with a young dancer from Pearls of the South Pacific at last year’s One Wave Gathering (Photo courtesy of Heather Tuft)

Celebrate Indigenous and South Pacific cultures through events by artists, leaders and speakers

The One Wave Gathering brings together a vision of kinship, culture, and art shared through many voices.

The 13th annual One Wave Gathering on Lekwungen territory in Victoria is a vibrant celebration of Indigenous and South Pacific cultures through events articulated by artists, leaders and speakers who share their stories through song, dance, theatre, art and traditional food.

This year’s gathering in September provides a great opportunity for guests of all ages to learn and interact with Pacific knowledge keepers and artists, said April Ingham, executive director of the Pacific Peoples’ Partnership.

The One Wave Gathering celebrates allyship and resilience as communities from the North and South Pacific come together in the spirit of navigating shared waters through online screenings of opera, theatre and film, pop-up performances and a Flux Gallery digital media exhibit.

This year’s event will also include the unveiling of the Pacific Peace House Post at Macaulay Point in Esquimalt. It marks a two-year collaboration between Lekwungen carver Bradley Dick and Solomon Islands carver Ake Lianga.

Due to COVID-19, some events will not be able to be announced in advance, so organizers encourage people to join follow Facebook to avoid missing out. “We hope to see familiar and new faces join the canoe at One Wave this year as we ride the next wave into resurgence,” Ingham said.

Pacific Peoples’ Partnership is Canada’s only non-profit organization dedicated to the South Pacific. The partnership has acted in solidarity with peoples of the North and South Pacific to promote their aspirations for peace, justice, health, and environmental sustainability. Visit pacificpeoplespartnership.org/one-wave-gathering-2020 for more information.

Partners involved in this year’s One Wave Gathering include MediaNet, CIRCLE, (Centre for Indigenous Research and Community Led Engagement) at the University of Victoria, Theatre Inconnu, Puppets for Peace, Pacific Opera Victoria, Vancouver Opera, the Songhees Nation, Esquimalt Nation, City of Victoria, Township of Esquimalt, the Government of Canada, the Province of BC, Canadian Heritage, British Columbia Art Council, Capital Regional District, and Rika Design.

Those interested in donating or helping out or making a donation to support the work of the South Pacific and Indigenous peoples toward achieving health communities, lands and water should email operations@pacificpeoplespartnership.org.

