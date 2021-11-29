23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy/Food Drive set to wow Greater Victoria after a year away

Lit-up vehicles set to hit the streets again on Dec. 4 after COVID-19 cancelled 2020 event

Trucks covered in festive lights and decorations will dazzle residents around Greater Victoria on Dec. 4, as commercial vehicle owners kick their seasonal celebration and food drive back into gear after a year away.

Wendy Watt, manager of Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive organizer Island Equipment Owner’s Association, said watching the 80 trucks go by takes about 20 minutes, and for drivers, the evening is a roughly three-hour commitment. For some of the more intricately decorated vehicles, more hours of preparation are put in ahead of the event.

“Many have music on board, many have drivers wearing a Santa hat – the smiles on everyone’s faces is something that everyone missed last year since we couldn’t run the convoy due to COVID,” Watt said.

Bringing attention to the food drive is the focus and is the association and drivers’ way of giving back and spreading cheer, she added. Unlike previous years when drop boxes were scattered around the region, this year’s food drive is being held primarily online to reduce touch points.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m. from Ogden Point, the convoy winds its way along Dallas Road, travels through Oak Bay and makes its way to downtown Victoria, then heads out Douglas Street and through Saanich. The trucks take a quick detour past Victoria General Hospital – a highlight for patients in the pediatric ward and others – before making their way to Colwood and Langford and arriving around 8:30 p.m. at Westshore Motorsports Park (formerly Western Speedway), where they’ll be on display for onlookers.

“There’s thousands and thousands of people and everyone just appreciates the light and decorations – a lot of people have made a block party out of it, a lot of people will watch from their cars, and my favourite place to watch is from the grandstand where all the trucks end up parking,” Watt said.

Go online to ieoa.ca/trucklightconvoyinfo.html for more information about food bank donations.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 21st annual IEOA Truck Light Convoy draws large crowds to Greater Victoria streets

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasHolidays and Seasonal EventsTrucks