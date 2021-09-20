5 cents for every litre of fuel purchased at Peninsula Co-op flows to charity

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, funds will go out to the Help Fill A Dream foundation

No matter the price of gas this Tuesday, Co-op gas centres across Greater Victoira said you’ll “fuel good” when your top-up funds children with unexpected medical expenses.

This Tuesday, Sept. 21, Peninsula Co-op will donate five cents for each litre of gasoline or diesel sold across its 18 locations from Sidney to Colwood. Donations will go towards the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, a Victoria-based charity that assists Vancouver Island families in paying unexpected expenses for newly ill children, such as those for travel or therapeutic treatment.

“It’s heartwarming to see the community’s commitment to support our Island kids, many driving on fumes in the days leading up to the event so they can squeeze in as many litres as possible,” said Lindsay Gaudette, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for Peninsula Co-op. “We encourage everyone to rally together on Sept. 21 to fulfill kids’ dreams by filling their tanks.”

Additionally, “to pay it forward,” Co-op gas will provide a random customer on Tuesday with a two-night stay to the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke.

READ ALSO: Peninsula Co-op donates $100,000 to United Way Greater Victoria’s Blue Love Campaign

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Camper van explosion burns Vancouver Island gas station to the ground. No injuries reported.

“For 35 years, we have been making dreams come true for children with life-threatening (and) critical conditions,” said Craig Smith, executive director at Help Fill A Dream. “This has only been possible with the continued support of our community and incredible partners like Peninsula Co-op. Dreams are powerful things as they represent hope. This Island, our home, inspires dreams and together we can make them come true. Thank you to everyone who chooses to make dreams come true by filling their tank on this special day.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and Donationsgas pricesSaanich Peninsula