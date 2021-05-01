Camosun College student Riley Briscoe has received a $5,000 bursary from Colleges and Institutes Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun College student Riley Briscoe has received a $5,000 bursary from Colleges and Institutes Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

$5,000 bursary lessens financial load for Camosun College student

Riley Briscoe hopes to work at Victoria hospital following completion of medical radiography program

A $5,000 bursary is helping to relieve some of the financial strain for a Camosun College medical radiography student.

Riley Briscoe received the Paul and Gerri Charette Bursary Award provided by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) to Canadian students facing financial challenges in completing their post-secondary education.

Riley Briscoe (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Briscoe worked as a clerk in the emergency department in her hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont. for seven years before deciding to move to Victoria and enrolling in the two-year medical radiography technology (MRT) program at Camosun.

“I decided to take the program after watching the amazing work that MRTs do,” she said.

ALSO READ: Medical Radiography at Camosun offers career building skills

Briscoe works part time in medical imaging at the Royal Jubilee Hospital as a booking clerk. “Not having any family support in Victoria has made going back to school as an adult very challenging, but this money will certainly help me get through this program successfully,” she said.

Briscoe said the $5,000 bursary will help her during her upcoming clinical practicum at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

“Once I graduate I want to advance my skills in CT (computed tomography) and, hopefully, work at a hospital in Victoria.”

Bursary donor Paul Charette said a $200 bursary he was given in Grade 12 changed his life. Now that he and his wife Gerri are in a position to give back, they want to help students in need, especially those from rural communities who have limited access to bursaries and scholarships.

“Accessing post-secondary education can be absolutely transformational and opens up a world of opportunities, but we know that many students still face barriers that can be hard to overcome alone,” said CICan president and CEO Denise Amyot. “That’s why we are so grateful for the support of Paul and Gerri Charette, who made this bursary possible to help relieve some of the pressures promising students like Riley can face.”

ALSO READ: Weekly care hampers offered to Camosun College students in need

Camosun’s medical radiography program is a two-year, applied program that prepares students to become part of an integrated medical team as qualified medical radiation technologists. Students study human anatomy, radiographic procedures, physics, medical imaging, pathology and patient management through a combination of in-class theory and on-site clinical rotations on the south Island.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students win Camosun’s 50th anniversary contest with painting, poem and original song

Just Posted

Camosun College student Riley Briscoe has received a $5,000 bursary from Colleges and Institutes Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
$5,000 bursary lessens financial load for Camosun College student

Riley Briscoe hopes to work at Victoria hospital following completion of medical radiography program

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says UVic prof Val Napoleon

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Saanich residents unable to pay property taxes on time will face staggered late fees. (Derek Ford/District of Saanich)
Saanich permanently adjusts late penalty for property taxes

5% penalties added to taxes paid after July 2 then again Sept. 1

This floating structure remain anchored off North Saanich’s Lillian Hoffar Park Thursday morning after a deadline to remove them passed on April 28. Diana Junus, who lives on one of the boats, told the Peninsula News Review that she wants to move it, but added that likely won’t happen until the end of the month. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Boat owners defy order by North Saanich

Floating structure remains in water off Lillian Hoffar Park despite order to vacate

VicPD is investigating an incident involving a black cat named Penelope who was taken from the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue by an unidentified person on the afternoon of April 26. (VicPD/Twitter)
Penelope the cat nabbed from Victoria street by suspect caught on camera

VicPD investigating after feline with black fur, purple collar taken from Caledonia Avenue

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Bernie Pascall visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
Podcast: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

Podcast: Legend looks back on career covering football in Canada

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Most Read