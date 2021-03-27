West Shore RCMP has four officers specially trained as Drug Recognition Experts. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP has four officers specially trained as Drug Recognition Experts. (Black Press Media file photo)

A glimpse into the role of a Drug Recognition Expert at West Shore RCMP

Police department has four officers specially trained in drug recognition

Driving while impaired is a dangerous crime, luckily there are officers on the West Shore specially trained to catch this act.

While every officer receives standardized training to recognize whether someone is driving under the influence, there are officers who take this practice one step further.

Const. John Taylor is one of four officers on the West Shore who holds the status of Drug Recognition Expert. Taylor said the training required is “intense,” but fascinating.

“I enjoy seeing how the body reacts to different combinations of drugs, it is amazing,” said Taylor. “Every different category of a drug a person takes changes how the systems function and affects every aspect of the body. It’s very interesting to see that happen.”

Taylor took a three-week program in Vancouver, where he became proficient at testing in order to be certified.

“There was no room for error in the testing process. During the training we had to test a minimum number of people in all categories of drugs, and we had to get all of the tests right,” said Taylor.

READ ALSO: Four-storey housing complex on the horizon for Colwood

There are seven different categories of drugs that Drug Recognition Experts focus on – depressants, inhalants, dissociatives, anesthetics, cannabis, stimulants and narcotics.

During the program Taylor attended, they tested volunteer subjects in a controlled environment at the Vancouver Police Department.

“We saw just about every kind of category of drug out there,” said Taylor.

Typically in a day at the office, Taylor works in the crime reduction unit. When someone is suspected to have been driving impaired, then a Drug Recognition Expert, such as Taylor, is called to assist.

There is a 12 step process to determine if someone is driving under the influence.

“We look at things like eyes, muscle tone, psycho-physical abilities, balance, how they follow instructions, and then from that process, if we believe that they are impaired, we will make a demand for a urine sample,” said Taylor, adding that results from the urine test can take up to six months to return.

If the results show the presence of drugs, then a 90 day prohibition is issued to the driver. If the driver in question refuses to provide a urine sample, they are issused a prohibition.

Taylor has been working with the West Shore department for the last year and a half, and before that, worked in Duncan for almost six years.

“I love it here, it is a fantastic place to work,” he said. “The people, mayor and council are all very supportive, and the officer in charge, Todd Preston, is also a wonderful person to work for.”

READ ALSO: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$1.2-M accessible multi-sport court coming to North Saanich rec centre

Just Posted

Sidney council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (SBIA) to create a business development manager. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney council narrowly approves funding for business development manager

Debate before 4-3 vote revolves around questions of accountability, effectiveness

West Shore RCMP has four officers specially trained as Drug Recognition Experts. The required training to receive this title is a three-week intensive course, which West Shore Cst. John Taylor completed three years ago. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)
A glimpse into the role of a Drug Recognition Expert at West Shore RCMP

Police department has four officers specially trained in drug recognition

A rendering shows the view of the proposed 59-unit condo building on Raymond Street South. (Image via Koka Architecture and Design Inc.)
Controversial condos rejected by Saanich council in tight vote

Raymond Street South proposal opposed by residents wanting to preserve public assembly zoning

North Saanich Municipal Hall. The District released its annual report last week. (Peninsula News Review)
North Saanich cuts proposed tax increase to 2.84 per cent

Coun. Brett Smyth tells residents to ‘suck it up’ when it comes to taxes

A monumental old-growth yellow cedar tree in the at-risk headwaters of Fairy Creek measuring 9.5ft in diameter, making it the 9th-widest known yellow cedar according to the BC Big Tree Registry. (Photo courtesy, T J Watt)
Court decision on Fairy Creek blockades injunction postponed

Rally planned for Saturday in Victoria

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
Podcast: Protect yourself online with some expert tips on security, digital literacy

Vancouver Island’s Dan LaRocque helps seniors and others safely navigate the internet

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Island’s cardiac care gap sparks hard push for major Nanaimo hospital expansion

New patient tower, cardiac services and cancer centre on the wish list for central and north Island

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Most Read