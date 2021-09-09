A guide to casting your federal election ballot in Greater Victoria

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is on Sept. 14, 2021, and Elections Canada must receive it by election day on Sept. 20, 2021. (Black Press Media files)

Residents are headed to the polls Sept. 20, while some will choose to cast their ballot far earlier.

Anyone registered in the region’s four ridings – Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, Saanich-Gulf Islands and Victoria – should receive a voter information card in the mail by Sept. 10, the day the first polls open. Bring the card and identification to make the voting process smooth.

The card outlines an assigned polling station, residents can head there for advanced polls Sept. 10 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone unregistered, or who doesn’t receive a card can use the online registration service or call 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) for assistance.

Residents can also register when they go to vote, with appropriate identification. To find assigned election day or advance polling stations, use the online voter information service at elections.ca.

Anyone part of a vulnerable population, a student away from home or out of town during advance votes and general election day can opt to mail in their ballot.

READ MORE: Saanich-Gulf Islands

READ MORE: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

READ MORE: Victoria electoral district

READ MORE: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

To vote by mail, apply online or at any Elections Canada office across Canada before Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Mail voters use a special ballot process and cannot change their minds and vote at advance polls or on election day.

If none of the above are options, residents can vote at any Elections Canada office before Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. this is also a special ballot process.

Elections Canada offices are open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

The Elections Canada office for Victoria is in University Heights Shopping Centre in Saanich, 3970 Shelbourne St. or call toll free 1-866-723-1359. The Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke election office is Uptown Mall, 3600 Uptown Blvd or call 1-866-546-7619. The election office for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is in Millstream Village, 2401 Millstream Rd. or call 1 866 545-0469. The Saanich-Gulf Islands elections office is in the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney, 2243 Beacon Ave. or call 1-866-546-7620.

Find your riding and polling station information at elections.ca.

Find more coverage of the federal election here.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada Election 2021Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordElection 2021Esquimalt–Saanich–Sookefederal electionSaanich–Gulf IslandsVictoria electoral districtWest Shore