Artist Linda (Gord) Gordon in the Sooke Arts Gallery with the painting of Jack Cockrell. Cockrell served as a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps during the Second World War. He died in 2008. (Contributed - Linda (Gord) Gordon)

A token of remembrance: veteran commemorated through art

Sooke artist Linda Gordon creates painting of Jack Cockrell

As Remembrance Day approaches, the phrase Lest we forget takes on special meaning.

Not many Second World War veterans remain, but the legacy of Legion member Jack Cockrell who died in 2008, remains in memory with the painting Remembrance by Sooke artist Linda ( Gord) Gordon.

The image was inspired by a photo taken as Sooke Royal Canadian Legion members marshalled at the VE Day parade in 2008.

Cockrell served as a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Armoured Corps during the Second World War. A legion member for 46 years, he worked with a committee to construct the Wall of Remembrance in the Save On Food Memorial Arena in Victoria before he died.

In honour of his dedication, a shelter for homeless veterans, Cockrell House at 2302 Sooke Rd., was named after him.

The painting Remembrance is on display at the Sooke Arts Council Gallery on Church Road in Sooke until Nov. 21.

