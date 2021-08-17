Elaine Hughesman of Hughesman Morris Chartered Professional Accountants serves up some flapjacks during a pancake breakfast fundraiser. Sidney accountants are raising money for the Sidney Elementary School with a raffle that’ll be dishing out prizes that keep it local. (Black Press Media File)

Accountants’ raffle adds up to support for Sidney Elementary School

Prizes all come from local businesses

Sidney accountants are raising money for the Sidney Elementary School with a raffle that’ll be dishing out prizes that keep it local.

Hughesman Morris Liversedge said that for the second year in a row, it’ll be holding a raffle in place of its annual pancake breakfast. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards classroom supplies and field trips for the Sidney Elementary School.

Raffle participants will try to win one of three baskets that are up for grabs. Each basket is full of gift certificates and treats. Hughesman Morris Liversedge said supporting the community is one of their core values, so all the gifts will come from local businesses.

One basket will be worth more than $750 and the other two will be valued at more than $375.

The draw will be held on Sept. 3. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased at Hughesman Morris Liversedge’s 9768 Third St. office or online at sidneyaccountants.square.site.

