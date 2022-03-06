Actively celebrate missed loved ones May 1 when Hike for Hospice returns to Victoria

Longtime friends Annette Quan, Brenda Yanchuk, and Connie Scheurer ham it up during the 2020 Hike for Hospice. The trio has participated since 2013 in honour of a passed colleague. (Courtesy of Victoria Hospice)

Registration is open for the annual fundraiser Hike for Hospice, which returns to Fisherman’s Wharf Park on Sunday, May 1 after a pandemic hiatus.

Funds raised with the hike will go towards supporting patients and families in the Victoria Hospice circle of care, the society said in a release.

The 3.5-kilometre hike begins at the park, traverses Dallas Road and loops back around to its start point. Participants are welcome to walk their own route of any distance; in a park, retirement building, or condo. The event promises friendly competition, with recognition and awards for the top team and individual fundraisers. Pawsitive Spirit and the Best-dressed Dog Awards will also go to four-legged walkers.

Longtime friends Annette Quan, Brenda Yanchuk and Connie Scheurer have been doing the Hike for Hospice together since 2013 to commemorate friend, colleague and hospice patient Marguerite. After the passing of her husband in 2017, Scheurer also participated in hospice’s donation-funded bereavement services.

“When people think of hospice, they think of end-of-life care, but it’s so much more than that,” she said.

Hike for Hospice is a way to actively celebrate the person you are missing, the trio said.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is missing someone you love to go out there and be with people who know how you feel – to be with others and to be there for others,” Quan said.

To register your hiking boots, visit the signup page, or find more information on the events section at victoriahospice.org.

