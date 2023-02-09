Alzheimer Society hosts workshop on caregiving

A person with dementia who moves into a long-term care facility has different caregiving needs

Transitioning to a care home can be a trying experience for those living with dementia and their caregivers.

To help ease the adjustment, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers a free webinar for Sooke residents on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., providing practical tips for caregivers.

To help things go smoothly during the first few weeks after the move, here are a few tips for caregivers:

• Reassure the person who just moved to the care home by telling them how much their friends and family care.

• Familiarize yourself with the care home and get to know the staff, management, residents and other caregivers.

• Consider joining the person for a few meals in the dining room with other residents so that they can get used to the new surroundings and meet other residents.

• Help with tasks such as mealtimes and personal grooming. Before taking on a particular role, discuss it with the care team.

The webinar will also cover advice on improving visits to the care home, working with care teams, and advocating for quality dementia care. Register online at alzbc.org/long-term-care-move.

