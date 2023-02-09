The Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers a free webinar on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., providing practical tips for caregivers. (Shutterstock.com)

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers a free webinar on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., providing practical tips for caregivers. (Shutterstock.com)

Alzheimer Society hosts workshop on caregiving

A person with dementia who moves into a long-term care facility has different caregiving needs

Transitioning to a care home can be a trying experience for those living with dementia and their caregivers.

To help ease the adjustment, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers a free webinar for Sooke residents on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., providing practical tips for caregivers.

To help things go smoothly during the first few weeks after the move, here are a few tips for caregivers:

• Reassure the person who just moved to the care home by telling them how much their friends and family care.

• Familiarize yourself with the care home and get to know the staff, management, residents and other caregivers.

• Consider joining the person for a few meals in the dining room with other residents so that they can get used to the new surroundings and meet other residents.

• Help with tasks such as mealtimes and personal grooming. Before taking on a particular role, discuss it with the care team.

The webinar will also cover advice on improving visits to the care home, working with care teams, and advocating for quality dementia care. Register online at alzbc.org/long-term-care-move.

VIDEO: Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's diseaseHealthcareSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Saanich dad swims 1,000 metres a day to honour son’s cancer battle

Just Posted

Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)
TRAFFIC: Victoria police close Blanshard southbound after early morning incident

Students on UVic campus in Victoria. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘Desperate’ Victoria students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals

The Capital Regional District is taking action to cut down on the local goose population. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD gives green light to start culling Greater Victoria’s Canada goose population

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
‘Strategically important’: Feds weighing $431M Vancouver Island Rail Corridor future as deadline looms

Pop-up banner image