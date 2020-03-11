Annie’s Place hosting beer and burger night

Fundraiser supports a variety of transition house programs

Rick Stiebel

Sooke News Mirror

Annie’s Place Transition House is counting on the community as it has numerous times in the past to to assist the most vulnerable members of our community.

Sooke residents have a long history of supporting Annie’s Place since it opened its doors in 1994, said Tracy Schetterer, managing director of the Sooke Transition House Society and Annie’s Place, which provides refuge and emergency shelter for women and children in crisis from family violence.

“We really appreciate the way the community has supported our efforts in the past,” said Schetterer, who has been with the organization since 2001. “The funding we receive from B.C. Housing helps, but we are a small house. The funding we raise goes a long way.”

In addition to supporting Annie’s Place Transition House, the money received through donations and fundraisers helps provide a variety of additional programs and services that include Stopping the Violence Counselling, Peace Counselling for children who have witnessed abuse, and Young Women in Spirit, which empowers young women on how to circumvent dating and relationship abuse through a long-term strategy.

Kamal Dhillon will be a guest speaker at the Burger & Beer Night, which takes place March 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sooke Royal Canadian Legion at 6726 Eustace Rd. Dhillon wrote Black and Blue Sari, which was published in 2018. It chronicles her struggles and eventual triumph over a marriage marked by fear, abuse, and torture.

“She’s an amazing speaker,” Schetterer said, adding they welcomed the opportunity to have Dhillon share her story with the community. Popular Victoria musician Muddman DaBlues is slated to perform, and there’s a great selection of silent auction items and door prizes.

Tickets cost $20 each and include admission, a burger, and a drink. They can be bought at the bar at the Royal Canadian Legion, Pharmasave and Shoppers Drug Mart.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
women shelters

