Annual Sidney poppy campaign kicks off with Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith receiving the first one

Val Noyes of Saanich Peninsula Legion Branch No. 37 presents Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith with the first poppy of the season. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

Val Noyes of Saanich Peninsula Legion Branch No. 37 last week presented Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith with the first poppy of the season as the annual Sidney Poppy Campaign is underway.

The campaign set a record with donations worth $180,000 in 2021 to help fund transition services for veterans and PTSD support among other causes.

Interested individuals can donate toward the campaign by stopping at the poppy office, located at 101-2506 Beacon Ave., Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m.

On Nov. 11, the traditional Remembrance Day Parade will proceed, starting at 10:25 a.m., from the Mary Winspear Centre, along Beacon Avenue and Second Street, to the Cenotaph on Sidney Avenue. The service will commence at 10:45 a.m. Plans call for a fly-past during the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

