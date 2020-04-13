Initially cancelled, the sixth annual Artifacts Show has now moved online. The new virtual platform allows people to tour through the exhibit from the comfort of their own homes. (Photo a screenshot from the Sooke Arts Council website)

Annual Sooke Artifacts art show moves online

Online gallery to feature work of nine local artists

Just because we are all stuck at home doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take in some local art.

Initially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth annual Artifacts Show has now moved online. The new virtual platform allows people to tour the exhibit from the comfort of their own homes.

“Just as the pen is mightier than the sword, the brush can draw attention to the human condition with images and art,” said Linda Gordon, president of the Sooke Arts Council, in a press release. People can view the works of nine different local artists’ work, primarily consisting of acrylic paintings and photography.

Many of the pieces in the gallery highlight the beauty of nature.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Coping with isolation, stress and anxiety

Although the art in this show was created before the pandemic was apparent, there are images that are pertinent to the events taking place. One image, “Remembrance,” touches on the hardships endured during the Second World War, and the burden carried by leaders,” said Gordon. “There are paintings of flowers and uplifting images that spark the creative spirit and unfetter the mind.”

Gordon noted that if you are an artist and missed the opportunity to participate in this online gallery, there will be more in the future, so keep your eye out.

There is no fee to view the online gallery, which can be found at www.sookearts.com/artifacts.

Coronavirus

