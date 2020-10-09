‘Anybody missing ducks in Saanich?’: Loose ducks spotted near Rosedale Park

Pair of white ducks may have waddled from nearby yard

What’s up, duck? A pair of loose ducks were spotted near Rosedale Park on Friday morning and a Saanich resident took to social media in hopes of reuniting them with their owner.

Tania Jacobs was walking her daughter to Strawberry Vale Elementary on Oct. 9 when they spotted the white ducks on Blue Ridge Road on the south end of the park.

After talking to dog walkers who said the aquatic birds may have come from a nearby home, Jacobs snapped a photo to share on social media.

“Anybody missing ducks in Saanich?” she asked on Twitter.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said no one had reported missing ducks in the past week so, for now, the mystery remains unsolved.

Jacobs noted that the birds didn’t have any bands on to identify them but she hopes they’re safe.

