Art exhibit focused on Indigenous representation comes to Esquimalt

An exhibit coming to Esquimalt’s new art hub will address representation and diversity in the art scene.

The Support Network of Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (SNIWWOC) is hosting an art exhibit at the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub with the theme “representation matters.”

The phrase represents both a commonly-used hashtag and a social movement, the organization said in a news release. The exhibit features art from 10 Indigenous artists who participated in a six-week mentorship through the SNIWWOC Indigenous Youth arts program.

“For a long time Indigenous people have been suppressed and shamed for being visible in the public realm,” said program mentor Jesse Campbell. “It’s important to provide Indigenous artists and youth with more opportunities to feel proud of their ancestry. We need to reclaim space and show one another that we have a lot to share.”

A core element of the exhibit’s theme is how museums and galleries act as gatekeepers and decide what art is publicly displayed. SNIWWOC says “#representationmatters will showcase not only the artistic work of the participants, but also create opportunities for community, connection and discussion around what it means to be an Indigenous person in Canada.”

The exhibit is free to view Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21.

The art is also for sale can be viewed online at sniwwoc.ca. All proceeds go directly to the artists.

