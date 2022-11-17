Artisans bring unique gift options to Oak Bay centre sale

The lobby of an Oak Bay recreation centre turns shopping kiosk this weekend.

Artists and artisans bring their wares to the Monterey centre for a sale Nov. 19. The sale offers an opportunity to support local creators and find unique gifts and personal treasures. Among the expected vendors are Susanna Dery baker at the former Village Patisserie and Bob Atwell chocolatier from Casey’s Market.

Expect to find treats in chocolate, baked goods, epicure spices, knitwear and faux flowers at the sale that runs Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Monterey Recreation Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

