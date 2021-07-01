Artists showcase work on boulevards along Oak Bay street

Artist Flo-Elle Watson displaying her painted white porcelain and flower hat at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Acrylic painter Joan Turner sitting with her work at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann Street. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Handmade silver and copper jewellery from jeweler Linda Rajotte at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Silver Ocean Designs artist Linda Rajotte with her handmade silver and copper jewellery at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Hand-painted white porcelain from artist Flo-Elle Watson at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Former Harmony Junkies lead Doug Lok performing some classics at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann Street. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Acrylic paintings by Joan Turner on easels at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Quilter and textile artist Terri Haines enjoying the shade at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Quilts from textile artist Terri Haines on display at Sunday’s art show and sale on St. Ann St. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Local artists took to the shade Sunday to stage an art show and sale on St. Ann Street.

A potter, jeweler, painter and quilter displayed their colourful array of products on tables, chairs, stands and easels for the St. Ann Street Boulevard Art Show and Sale. Passersby stopped to admire the variety and could enjoy the outdoor event without having to wear face masks.

Doug Lok, former lead singer with the Harmony Junkies, performed acoustic music from the St. Ann Street driveway of porcelain painter and 50-year resident Flo-Elle Watson.

President of the Oak Bay Community Artists Society, Watson organized the first boulevard show last June in lieu of numerous art events being cancelled under COVID-19 gathering restrictions. She was happy to host the event again, noting Oak Bay Police came by to ensure provincial health orders were being followed.

Also showcasing in Watson’s front yard was jeweler Linda Rajotte, displaying several tables of handmade silver and copper jewellery from her Silver Ocean Designs business.

Across the street in the front yard of fellow longtime resident Pauline Ford were painter Joan Turner, showcasing her acrylics and postcards, and textile artist Terri Haines, selling custom-designed quilts and travel bags. Both voiced gratefulness that their work has sold well during the pandemic, and for the abundance of shade available on their side of the street.

To see more work and events from local artists, including Watson and Turner, visit oakbayartists.com.

