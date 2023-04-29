At 104, Oak Bay veteran embarks on annual 10-day walking fundraiser

John Hillman takes the final 13 laps of his 103-lap fundraiser walking around his Oak Bay courtyard to raise cash for Save the Children in 2022. This year, at 104, he’ll make 104 laps starting May 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carlton House courtyard. (Black Press Media file photo)

John Hillman is embarking on his first foray into philanthropy as a Canadian citizen.

At 104, the Oak Bay man is already a local celebrity, marking each year since his 100th birthday with a walking fundraiser for Save the Children. Hillman made national news in 2020 when he walked 101 laps around the courtyard of his Carlton House home to mark his 101 years and raise funds for Save the Children.

The fundraiser returned in 2021 with 102 laps and 2022 with 103 laps. To date, he has raised more than $333,000 for the cause.

“At 104 years of age, I am glad to say I am still around, fit, and enthusiastic. I’m looking forward to my 104 trips around the Carlton House residence courtyard,” he said.

On May 1 at 10:30 a.m., Hillman embarks on 104 laps, walking some each day for 10 days until he reaches 104.

This year he’s focusing on Save the Children’s emergency fund that provides immediate protection to children in war and natural disaster situations.

Each year, he targets his age as a fundraising goal, this year shooting for $104,000. The online tally is already beyond $16,000.

“Many thanks to those of you who supported the children in 2020, 2021, and 2022. I encourage you to continue your good work again in 2023,” he said.

The British veteran came to Canada more than two decades ago and this summer officially became a citizen.

Donate online at bit.ly/johnhillman104.

