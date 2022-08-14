Athletes return to friendly battle at table tennis tournament in Oak Bay

Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returned with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)Friendly competition returned with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)

Two teams took to the tables in July to determine which centre would take the title after a two-year hiatus in their annual friendship tournament.

The Monterey Table Tennis Club hosted the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ (Silver Threads) Association July 16. The event dates back to 2009 as a friendly rivalry between the clubs. The clubs know each other well the Victoria club has been practising recently at Monterey Recreation Centre as the team currently lacks a facility.

READ ALSO: Canadian Blood Services urges people to donate as it faces collection challenges

“Table tennis is a wonderful way to link people of all ages, ethnicity, nationalities and genders. We are thrilled the friendship games are back,” club representative Owen Toop said.

The tourney was deemed a win for all, with fun, energy and a win for each club, the Victoria team took the men’s title and Monterey the ladies.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

recreationSeniors

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

Just Posted

Track cyclists of varying ages and ability levels will be riding the Westshore velodrome Aug. 19 to 21, during the B.C. Provincial Track Championships. (Photo courtesy Greater Victoria Velodrome Association)
Speed, strategy on display at upcoming track cycling provincials in Colwood

Friendly competition returns with the annual tournament between Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club and the Victoria Chinese Seniors’ Chinese Association at Monterey centre in Oak Bay. (Courtesy Monterey Centre Table Tennis Club)
Athletes return to friendly battle at table tennis tournament in Oak Bay

Pets of all stripes are welcome for the pet blessing in Central Saanich Aug. 21, as long as they’re in carriers or on leashes. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Pet blessing returns for Saanich Peninsula parishes

A trio of dragon boats cross the finish line overlooked by the B.C. legislature building Saturday during day two of three of the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria Dragon Boat Festival returns for 27th year