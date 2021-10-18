Auxiliary funds $150,000 in beautiful distractions for children at Victoria General Hospital

Virtual reality goggles and a bright new mural on the wall in the Child and Family Ambulatory Unit at Victoria General Hospital invite young patients to escape while they are having procedures.

Fresh paint, lighting, cabinetry and privacy walls round out the latest upgrades thanks to $150,000 in funding from the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary.

“We wanted to ensure the children and families who come here are comforted by their environment, especially if they are feeling scared or nervous about procedures such as blood work,” said Margot Hogg, auxiliary president.

Created by Victoria artist, Marcela Strasdas, the mural depicts a Vancouver Island coastal scene featuring a variety of birds, whales and wildlife.

Andrew Nesbitt, 11, has been visiting for blood work since 2019, at that time three times a week and now monthly.

“I think it’s a lot better, a lot more modern,” he said of the changes.

He’s also a fan of the other purchase, two new sets of virtual reality goggles for young patients to distract themselves while having blood taken.

“We are so grateful for this wonderful gift to the thousands of Vancouver Island families who bring children for blood work and other lab procedures at VGH,” says Leah Hollins, Island Health board chair. “This renovation will create a more soothing atmosphere for children who undergo procedures, sometimes travelling here on a regular basis.”

