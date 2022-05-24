Back in the Day: Dog census, rodeo and light rapid transit

The front page of Vol. 17. No. 20 of the Goldstream Gazette from May 13, 1992. (Courtesy of Goldstream Gazette archives)

From archives of the Goldstream Gazette Vol. 17. No. 20-21, May 13 & May 20, 1992.

The headlines from 30 years ago paint a chaotic picture in the West Shore.

View Royal was in the grip of a graffiti gang of gallivanting youths – which then-mayor Bill Camden said were inspired by the riots in Los Angeles. Langford was trying to track down the culprits behind overnight garbage dumping. And Metchosin was going door-to-door trying to track down a scourge to society, unlicensed canines! A report presented to Metchosin council at the time estimated there were hundreds of unlicensed dogs in the community.

Animals were also front of mind in Langford, as the Luxton Rodeo rode into town. But despite the large crowds in attendance, not everyone was excited about the event’s return.

It would be a long time before protesters calling on people to “Say Whoa to Rodeo,” amid concerns over the welfare of animals participating in the Luxton Rodeo, would get their wishes. The last rodeo was in 2014, although the event wasn’t that easy on the riders either. Langford resident and roughrider Rod Rimmer broke his collarbone eight times, his jaw three times, several ribs and his pelvis and hips, as well as suffering a collapsed lung and a 36-stitch gash on his neck prior to 1992’s Luxton Rodeo (May 16 to 18), but still got in the saddle in Langford (Rimmer had also had his teeth kicked out by a bull.)

Change came more quickly at Dunsmuir and Spencer junior secondary schools, with a committee recommending the pair make the switch to becoming middle schools, in order to better serve the community.

But something that’s still yet to pan out is light rapid transit. The Greater Victoria Electric Railway Society made a pitch for investing in transportation technology at Victoria City Hall on May 22.

People looking to save some change could find a deal on a Smith Corona typewriter at participating Radio Shack stores, costing just $169.95.

