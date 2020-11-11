Bald eagle’s life on the fence after fighting another eagle in Greater Victoria

A bald eagle has been recovering at BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin after she got in a territorial fight with another eagle. (Facebook/Wild ARC)

A bald eagle suffered extensive injuries after losing a territorial battle with another eagle in Greater Victoria.

BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin has been taking care of the female bird for the past week after a Greater Victoria resident spotted an eagle that crashed from the skies in early November.

“There’s a lot of power when these birds collide,” said Tara Thom, assistant manager at Wild ARC. “The injuries are so significant we can’t confirm whether she’ll make it.”

Thom said their staff have been checking on the adult female eagle every day and have noticed that she has made small signs of improvements. As of Tuesday, she was able to stand on her own, a feat she couldn’t do when staff brought her in a week ago.

While most eagles in their care only need a few days of peace and quiet before being released back into the wild, Thom pointed out that this certain eagle may be at the centre for a significantly longer time due to internal injuries.

The assistant manager said they are open to accepting donations for the eagle, as these birds are known to be expensive to take care of due to their diet and the amount of staff needed to take care of them.

Those interested in donating can head over to spca.bc.ca/donations/wild-arc/.

