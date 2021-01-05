Bateman sketch classes come alive online

Revered artist Robert Bateman is offering classes online for those who share his passion for capturing wildlife and nature on paper or canvas.

Classes, which begin in January, combine art instruction and nature study through sketching or watercolour. Instructors have designed a special Canada-wide program this year to accommodate a broader audience.

Inspired by the artistic and environmental philosophies of Bateman, the curriculum for Nature Sketch explores the changing seasons and how to identify the plants and animals we see through discussion of broader environmental themes.

Adult/Teen Nature Sketch runs Friday, Jan. 8 through to Friday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Junior Nature Sketch runs Saturday, Jan. 9 and concludes Saturday, Jan. 30, with classes from 10 to 11 a.m.

Adult watercolour runs from Monday, Jan. 11 until Monday, March 8, with classes from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, to register, or to order a gift certificate for the budding nature artist in your family, visit batemanfoundation.org/naturesketch/.

The Bateman Foundation is a national charity and one of the only non-profits in Canada that primarily uses artwork to promote a connection to nature. One of the foundation’s core initiatives is the Bateman Gallery at 470 Belleville St., which hosts a collection of the legendary artist’s works, along with a rotation of nature-inspired exhibits and a full schedule of programs.

