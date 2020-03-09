The 2020 BC Boat Show is coming to Sidney April 30-May 3. (Courtesy of the BC Yacht Broker’s Association)

BC Boat Show returns to Sidney for 30th anniversary

Large exhibitor showcase brings hundreds of boats to Sidney seaside this spring

Boats of all sizes will grace the Port Sidney Marina this spring when the BC Boat Show returns for its 30th anniversary.

Hosted by the BC Yacht Brokers Association, the boat show brings dozens of exhibitors and visitors to Sidney for the largest in-the-water boat show on the West Coast.

“There’s something really special about stepping aboard a boat in the water,” said Steven Threadkell, boat show manager. “And to be at Port Sidney Marina, the gateway to one of the best cruising destinations in the world, you’ve got a perfect recipe for magic and imagination to celebrate the 30th anniversary.”

READ ALSO: Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group

The show will have hundreds of different boats on display including paddle boards, kayaks, inflatables and power and sailing vessels. In the large tented pavilion, attendees will find “everything they need for a safe and enjoyable boating lifestyle” such as outboards, dinghies and navigation equipment as well as boat yards and chandlery, recreation gear, fishing equipment and clothing.

Visitors can also wet their whistle at the floating beer garden, where fresh cooked food, beer and wine are available. On May 2, the ArtSea ART Walk at the waterfront will feature up to 50 sketching and painting artists.

“It makes for a festival atmosphere,” say organizers. “The whole family can find something to keep them entertained – you can even bring your dog.”

Attendees from outside Vancouver Island can take shuttle buses from the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The BC Boat Show returns from April 30 to May 3. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for youth 16 and under with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at bcboatshow.com.

READ ALSO: BC Boat show sails into Sidney

