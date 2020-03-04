‘Be Ready’ feature garners award nomination for Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team

Victoria reporter among three ‘new journalist of the year’ winners

Only 54 per cent of B.C. residents have an emergency response plan for their household, according to a study conducted for the provincial government, and only 13 per cent of residents describe their plan as “complete.” (Adobe illustration)

Dozens of Black Press Media journalists and publications are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards including the Greater Victoria team.

The Greater Victoria team has made the top-three shortlist for Feature Series Award for its eight-part look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria,

The series explores what the region would look like after a devastating earthquake, the probability of a tsunami, the infrastructures that will crumble and the people who are ready to serve.

This series is an introduction to Black Press Media ‘Be Ready’ guide that features even more information. Find the series online at vicnews.com/tag/greater-victoria-emergency-preparedness.

Shalu Mehta, a breaking news reporter at Black Press Media in Victoria, is one of three new journalists of the year.

Victoria News reporter Nicole Crescenzi Nicole is up for an Arts & Culture writing award for her story ‘Artwork captures refugee’s journey’ about a famed Syrian artist bringing his paintings created while living in refugee camps to Victoria.

Janet Gairdner, publisher of both the Saanich News and Oak Bay News, is up for a pair of awards.

Gairdner, Susan Lundy, Lia Crowe and Lily Chan are up for Special Publication for Tweed Magazine. In the advertising realm, Gairdner and Heather Kohler are among the top three in the newspaper promotion category for the campaign Ignite Your Business with Saanich News.

Hosted by the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

The winners will be announced at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond on Saturday, April 25.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

