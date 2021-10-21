Beaded daisies and art mural in Saanich will pay tribute to lost lives of Indigenous children

Beading reserved to Indigenous communities while all are welcome to participate in art mural

Local Indigenous artist Rain Cabana-Boucher invites the community to participate in a mural art project to honour Indigenous children found, yet to be found, and those who won’t be found. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Weatherston)

A community art project involving beaded daisies and a large mural is coming to the Saanich community in remembrance of the children lost to the residential school system.

The project, Laying Flowers, will run at the Cedar Hill Recreation, Arts Centre Main Gallery, and the Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) until Nov. 14.

Initiated by local Indigenous artist Rain Cabana-Boucher, the intention is to transform what began as an individual project into a community project.

While the beading portion is reserved for Indigenous communities, Cabana-Boucher is also facilitating a collaborative mural panel open to all.

Cabana-Boucher is holding weekly beading sessions for Indigenous community members at the VNFC and the mural will be on display at Cedar Hill.

Cabana-Boucher said that the mural will create a long-lasting awareness by encouraging educational dialogues in public spaces.

“A diverse range of people from all backgrounds and ages can participate in painting the mural. This will be a chance for everyone to share their grief and respect.”

Indigenous community members interested in beading daisies or learning how to bead at either location can contact the District of Saanich’s community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston, at 250-475-5557.

