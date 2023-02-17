Beefs and Bouquets

THANKS FROM the all wild animals in East Sooke to the CRD for putting up a large Wildlife Corridor sign on the road near Aylard Farm. We feel much safer now.

BRILLIANT. JUST BRILLIANT. Quite the masterpiece that was done with the sidewalk installed at the corner of Grant and Otter Point road. Who’s genius work was this? Hope there aren’t any accidents at this corner.

THANKS TO the tireless traffic controllers monitoring Gillespie/East Sooke drivers through the daily 4WD course so thoughtfully prepared by the highway construction crews. All that machinery moving dirt and rocks and mucking through potholes and mud for months.

THIS IS FOR the people who think it’s OK to check a huge wad of Lotto tickets for winners when there’s a lineup of poor losers behind you at the checkout. Next time, try and show consideration for others, and limit it to five tickets or less. You and your winnings aren’t going anywhere, and the rest of us have more important things to do besides watching you ponder your next pick.

WHETHER YOU agreed with his policies or not, there’s no arguing John Horgan worked hard at his job and always gave his best effort while serving as our MLA and premier. He brought a human element to the work he did, whether he was making a speech that had the potential to change our lives or just riding the bus from Victoria to Sooke to hear what was on people’s minds.

FOUR MONTHS AGO, I experienced a water leak in my home. I needed a plumber in a hurry. With my first choice being too busy recommended a local firm. Thirty minutes later, he replaced the $20 valve and left. Later that day, we received an invoice for $460. I was shocked! There are some excellent businesses in Sooke, but this company will never get my business again.

A BOUQUET OF ROSES to Sarah, the Saseenos Elementary School crossing guard, who does a great job and always with a wave and a smile as you pass by.

I KNOW it has been said many times, but please use your signal lights on whenever turning, including the new (lol) roundabout on Sooke Road.

BOUQUET TO the awesome and supportive nurses at the community care program. I appreciate their care and monitoring getting me through COVID. I can’t say enough good things about these nurses and this program.

BEEF TO PEOPLE who catch neighbours’ cats in traps. Our little rescue kitty suffered a torn claw in your trap, vomited eight times after we got him home, wouldn’t eat the next day, and spent two days hiding under bed covers.

BEEF TO whoever is feeding critters peanuts near the Galloping Goose Trail. This is the first year I’ve had five squirrels in my yard fighting till one lost an eye and the other had its tail ripped off. Squirrels have unshelled peanuts in their mouth. Today I found a rat nest in my woodpile, a pile of peanut shells in with the poo.

BEEF TO the nanny state hugs-and-kisses justice system. Stabbings, shootings, unchecked drug use and overall lawlessness in Canada. What happened to this country under Liberal rule is downright criminal.

A BIG BEEF to the Victoria Flying Club which does its training over our homes in the Otter Point and Shirley areas. Please feel free to contact the club and our regional director if this is a concern to you.

Beefs & BouquetsSooke