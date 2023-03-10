Beefs and Bouquets

Beefs & Bouquets is a free forum to give thanks or express views. The News Mirror reserves the right to edit or refuse submissions. Length may be limited to 40 words. Mail or deliver to 4-6631 Sooke Rd., Sooke, V9Z OA3 or email to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

A BIG BOUQUET to any large corporation who thinks it’s good idea to employ people locally for a decent wage rather than outsource jobs to people who are not properly trained to do said job for far lower wages, which eventually destabilizes both local economies.

THANK YOU to the owners and staff of Home Hardware. It has always been a great place to shop local. There is always someone around to help, and are all friendly and knowledgeable.

THANKS TO THE GENTLEMAN who paid for my bottles of sparkling apple juice. It was Family Day weekend, and I had dashed into Village Food Markets for the juice on my way to a welcome party for my new baby granddaughter. Imagine my surprise when this gentleman grabbed them from the counter and rang through with his items. He and his son sent me on my way with happy smiles.

WHAT-WERE-YOU-THINKING beef the driver who stopped in the middle of the roundabout to let a vehicle enter. It’s called a roundabout for a reason.

BOUQUET TO THE OWNERS of the Vancouver Canucks for showing every other team in the National Hockey League how NOT to run a franchise and how to erode slowly, a few seats at a time, a loyal fan base whose new rallying cry has become “Wait until next decade!”

DINING ESTABLISHMENTS that burn my kernels and tie my wheat in a knot by the price by two or three bucks for a non-gluten bun or serving of toast. It. Last time I checked prices at the grocery store, it seems restaurants have taken the “there’s a sucker born every minute” approach to fleecing the gluten-free movement. Or maybe it’s to cover the additional labour and potential confusion in opening a package with a different label.

THANKS, MERCI, AND GRACIAS to everyone who’s opened their wallets and hearts to help with relief efforts in Ukraine and Turkey. As tough as things are economically on the home front here, the people in those countries could use a helping hand.

BIG THUMBS DOWN to the so-called animal lovers that drive around with their little yappers on their laps. Unfortunately for their pets, the only way they’ll see the error in their ways is when they have to pry what’s left of Fluffy off the dashboard or steering wheel.

BOUQUET TO THE KIND-HEARTED MAN who bought me a coffee at Serious Coffee last week. I’ll pay it forward. Thanks again, mate.

A SLAB OF BEEF to the rural next door neighbour who thinks chain sawing wood and running a chipper-shredder from your business on weekends in their residential yard is a good idea.

BOUQUETS TO WALKERS, runners and cyclists who wear bright-coloured clothing while navigating local roads with no sidewalks. To those out exercising in dark clothing, please know that you blend in with the scenery and are very difficult to see on these dark, dreary winter days. Be seen and stay safe.

BEEF TO THE CONSTANT FREELOADERS. You get free food, free housing, free healthcare and soon to be free drugs. The least you can do is not rob, steal and assault the hands of the taxpayer that feeds you.

BOUQUET TO THE YOUNG LADY in the Evergreen Centre area who, with cellphone in hand, was walking straight for me. I said with a smile that I was thankful she wasn’t behind the wheel, and her apology was genuine and welcomed. Please use cellphones only when totally safe to do so.



