Beefs and Bouquets

A STINKY BEEF TO the Canadian government. You issue travel warnings for countries that are, from my experience, safer than Canada. Why not issue legitimate travel advisories for dangerous places such as Nanaimo, Toronto, Victoria, Surrey or East Hastings in Vancouver, where there are robberies, assaults, shootings and murders?

BOUQUET TO THE COUPLE who helped me make a phone call immediately to my daughter-in-law after Pip, the Aussie shepherd, was injured and who ran after me with my dog’s leash. Thank you for being so caring and helpful. You were part of the team that helped save her life.

BEEF TO MY NEIGHBOUR in Otter Point. If you are going to play your music, please turn it down and close your garage door. The boom is very loud, and it’s hard to listen to our TV.

BOUQUET TO THE PERSON that turned in my credit card to the RCMP. I was so relieved to get it back. Thank you very much for your good deed.

TO THE TIN-FOILED HATTED conspiracy theorists. You are not thinking for yourselves. You are parroting what you read from fringe websites. Spoiler alert, the Earth is not flat, men went to the moon, and COVID is sadly still killing people daily.

BOUQUET TO YOU for understanding that my love and belief are personal. I didn’t celebrate outwardly but inwardly this year for personal reasons. It’s so nice to see everyone caring though for everyone. Let’s hope in the new year no youths or adults have to live out of a shopping cart while we are inside warm. Peace.

TO THE BANK OF CANADA – Raising interest rates for soon-to-be-poor mortgage holders is counterproductive. How about nailing offshore accounts, crooked politicians and billionaires? Start there, as my pockets are empty.

BOUQUET TO THE STAFF at Vic General. I was amazed by your work ethic. I saw you rushing around for the three days I was visiting my friend. Yet when you helped patients, it was as if that patient was the only one. I heard you greeting them with such kindness and empathy. Everyone I encountered was so helpful. You are an inspiration and so appreciated.

BEEF TO THE CEOs of Canadian corporations. The saying goes, ‘never let a crisis go to waste.’ The average wage and benefits are $14 million. These CEOs have earned in these first three days of this year what the average working person makes in a year.

WHY DON’T WE strive to keep the city out of Sooke instead of pushing for strip malls?

BEEF TO THE JUDGE for allowing a career criminal, bank robber, physical abuser and violent offender to play the victim. What’s wrong with this country?

BEEF TO THE HOME RENTAL business for shamelessly allowing the exploitation of renters and legitimate hotels during the very real housing affordability crisis.

BEEF TO THE CYCLISTS and e-bike riders along Sooke Road. Pick a rule: either pedestrian or vehicle. Weaving between slow-moving cars, then onto sidewalks and crosswalks, sliding into vehicle blind spots then getting mad at the vehicle drivers for not seeing you isn’t working. My GoPro is now set for you.



