Belfry Theatre offers ‘rare and unusual wines’ for online auction

The Belfry Theatre’s Crush Fine Wine auction goes virtual this year. (Courtesy of Belfry Theatre)

The Belfry Theatre is counting on Victoria wine-lovers this fall with its upcoming virtual wine fundraiser.

Crush Fine Wine Auction will see rare and unusual drinkable treasures unearthed from cellars across Victoria and sold at auction to benefit the treasured Fernwood theatre.

The theatre says this year’s lot includes wines from France, Italy, California and Uruguay, as well as two “rare offerings” of scotch whisky from Scotland. A 1934 single-barrel vintage of Comte de Lauvia Armagnac from Gascony will also be at auction – a valuable blend described as “Christmas in a bottle.”

READ ALSO: Belfry fundraiser wines and dines supporters

“Crush is the only opportunity to buy these bottles of wine,” according to a media release from Mark Dussealt, communications manager for the theatre. “They have been held in private cellars, purchased abroad or were released in very small batches and subsequently sold out.”

Monday Magazine’s “Wine Notes” columnist Robert Moyes is preparing educational vignettes for the curated collector’s auction. His notes will be available online ahead of the event at belfry.ca/crush.

Bidding for the wine starts online Nov. 30 and runs until Dec. 6.

READ ALSO: Belfry Theatre set to undergo first renovation in 27 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Belfry TheatrefundraiserVictoria