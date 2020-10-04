Belmont student earns scholarship honouring Greater Victoria Mountie killed in the line of duty

West Shore RCMP Const. Krysti Seutter, in 2017, places a vase filled with tulips next to a plaque honouring Const. Sarah Beckett in the detachment’s memorial garden. (Black Press Media file photo)

Students from the Saanich Peninsula and the West Shore have earned scholarships in honour of fallen officers.

The CRD commission awarded Cassandra Olson from Belmont Secondary School the fourth annual $2,000 Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship. Faith Brown from Stelly’s Secondary School was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the Vancouver Island Slain Police Officers Fund, created to honour officers killed in the line of duty.

“These students both demonstrate a remarkable dedication to excellence and commitment to their communities. Their work ethic is remarkable and it is wonderful to be able to support these two young people on their path,” said Cliff McNeil-Smith, the Sidney mayor who serves as chair of the Traffic Safety Commission.

This is the fourth year the CRD Traffic Safety Commission has awarded the Beckett memorial scholarship to a post-secondary student in the region who demonstrates academic achievement, financial need, community service, and an expressed interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“Reviewing applications for these scholarships is an inspiring experience. We are fortunate to have many outstanding community-minded young people who are striving to achieve their dreams,” added McNeil-Smith.

Beckett was killed after her police cruiser was broadsided by a pickup truck in the Goldstream Avenue and Peatt Road intersection in Langford during the early morning hours of April 5, 2016. Kenneth Jacob Fenton was later sentenced to four years behind bars for his role in her death, and was prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration in a federal prison.

