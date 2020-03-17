Benefit concert raises money for Sooke Food Bank

Fine Brew, a duo made up of Bob Whittet and Fred Andrew, perform at the March 7 benefit concert for the Sooke Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

A benefit concert for the Sooke Food Bank was a “tremendous success,” say organizers.

Two Sooke bands performed on March 7 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

Fine Brew, a duo made up of Bob Whittet and Fred Andrew, shared the stage with Group Therapy, a well-known quartet made up of Al and Kathy Planiden and Eric and Linda James.

Together they presented a mix of music from early jazz standards to more currents blues and Latin flavors.

Each group took a turn on stage, then concluded the concert by teaming up on some well-known songs.

“As musicians, we love to play and to have such a wonderful audience to play for is a big win for both groups,” Whittet said.

“The audience won because, as their involvement both as listeners and singers showed they really seemed to enjoy the show, and its goal to help the local Foodbank.”

A total of $867.75 was raised at the event.

Sooke Food Bank president Kim Metzger said the money came at a convenient time as the organization anticipates a significant increase in needs in the coming months because of the COVID-19 virus.