Big honour

Lorne Christensen, left, recently became a life member of the Sooke Lions Club – the highest level of achievement bestowed by the service club. Christensen, seen here with wife Donna and Lions president Brian Phillips, has been active in Lions for more than 28 years and dedicated innumerable hours of service to the community. (Contributed – Sooke Lions Club)
