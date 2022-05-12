Male red-winged blackbirds do everything they can to get noticed, sitting on high perches and belting out their conk-la-ree! song all day long. Songbirds are up for discussion at the next Sooke Garden Club meeting on May 25. (ShutterStock)

Birds sings special songs in the garden

Sooke garden club meets on May 25

Cory McInnis | Contributed

While reading the May issue of The Simple Things magazine, I came across an article: The first bird of the day. Without realizing it, I wait to hear that first bird song coming through my open window in the morning.

The spring months bring back the songbirds, chirping an early wake-up. I see my mom as she talks to her hummingbirds as they wait eagerly for her fresh feeder, the robins that come in groups of 50 or more for their first drink in her pond, and the wrens chickadees she has nested in every spring in their birdhouses. It is a connection that brings her joy.

I can watch and listen to the birds do their “bird communication” in her backyard.

Just what are they saying, repeating their song sometimes with a call and response? A hidden conversation that I know no part of.

Join the Sooke Garden Club this month as our guest speaker will tell us all about how birds communicate.

Ann Nightingale from Rocky Point Bird Observatory has been birding for 25 years. She also coordinates the Victoria Christmas Bird Count and is an area leader for the Sidney/South Salt Spring, Duncan, and Sooke Christmas Bird Counts.

The Sooke Garden Club meets on May 25 at 7 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. New members are always welcome. For information email sookegc@gmail.com.

READ: Applications open for CRD’s $2,000 Const. Sarah Beckett scholarship


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gardeningSookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. man needs votes to build dream motorcycle on Orange County Choppers
Next story
Community care finds future doctor a home in Oak Bay

Just Posted

The red colouring could be seen Wednesday morning from the shoreline at Whiffin Spit in Sooke. (Courtesy of Jon Erzinger - Facebook)
Redstreak along Whiffin Spit caused by algae

Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse on March 30, 2000. (Canadian Press file photo)
Kelly Ellard declines chance for full parole, says she’s not ready

Fruit in this tray will get a second life and be packaged for things like smoothies. In the background, a worker scoops mango at the Victoria Community Food Hub. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria site advancing food security

An aerial view of Central Saanich from the Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)
Community care finds future doctor a home in Oak Bay