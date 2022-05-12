Birds sings special songs in the garden

Cory McInnis | Contributed

While reading the May issue of The Simple Things magazine, I came across an article: The first bird of the day. Without realizing it, I wait to hear that first bird song coming through my open window in the morning.

The spring months bring back the songbirds, chirping an early wake-up. I see my mom as she talks to her hummingbirds as they wait eagerly for her fresh feeder, the robins that come in groups of 50 or more for their first drink in her pond, and the wrens chickadees she has nested in every spring in their birdhouses. It is a connection that brings her joy.

I can watch and listen to the birds do their “bird communication” in her backyard.

Just what are they saying, repeating their song sometimes with a call and response? A hidden conversation that I know no part of.

Join the Sooke Garden Club this month as our guest speaker will tell us all about how birds communicate.

Ann Nightingale from Rocky Point Bird Observatory has been birding for 25 years. She also coordinates the Victoria Christmas Bird Count and is an area leader for the Sidney/South Salt Spring, Duncan, and Sooke Christmas Bird Counts.

The Sooke Garden Club meets on May 25 at 7 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. New members are always welcome. For information email sookegc@gmail.com.

