Bonsai plants rooted at next garden club meet up

Cory McInnis | Contributed

Bonsai can be traced back nearly 2,000 years. The unique, creative and expressive ways plants and trees look when formed into bonsai are endless.

When I looked up the definition of the term “bonsai,” this was the most common term, “a plant, usually a tree or shrub, that is grown in a container and made to look like a mature tree through the use of various training technics.”

Mark Paterson from Urban Oasis Bonsai is the guest speaker at this month’s Sooke Garden Club meeting. He’ll discuss bonsai artistry.

Paterson has operated his bonsai business, Nebari Bonsai Canada, since 2007. He rebranded to Urban Oasis Bonsai in 2019, located at 4649 West Saanich Road.

Paterson was president of the Vancouver Island Bonsai Society for five years, as well as a volunteer in the bonsai garden for the Horticultural Center of the Pacific, and maintains the bonsai in the Greater Victoria Art Gallery.

He has a wealth of knowledge on creating and maintaining bonsai and has taught the craft from horticultural colleges to kindergarten classes.

The next Sooke Garden Club meeting is April 28 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. If you are not a current member and would like to join, please contact Solange by email at Sookegc@gmail.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gardening