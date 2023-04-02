Bottle drive funds legacy for learning

A.C.E Scholarship fundraiser set for SEAPARC April 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A bottle drive on April 8 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. at SEAPARC Leisure Centre aims to raise funds for A.C.E Memorial Scholarships in honour of A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore. (Black press Files)

A.J. Anderson, Cory Mills and Eric Blackmore will be in the hearts and on the minds of many when scholarships are handed out at Edward Milne Community School this year.

This marks the fourth year the A.C.E. Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to honour the memory of the three former students who died in a tragic accident on Jan. 31, 2020.

More than 39 scholarships worth $1,000 each have been awarded since that time to EMCS graduating students, said Lesley Baker, who organizes the annual annual bottle drive that raises funds for the initiative.

“I started it because everyone in the community was so impacted by what happened,” Baker explained. “It’s another way to give back and honour their memory. “This is the fourth year and the community response has been amazing since the beginning,” Baker said. “Our goal this year is to raise a minimum of $15,000 so we can give scholarships to all the students who apply.”

ALSO READ: Sooke grads net $300,000 in scholarships

The bottle drive runs Saturday, April 8, at SEAPARC Leisure Centre from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cash donations are also gratefully accepted, and you can also donate on line on the school’s website at emcs.sd62.bc.ca.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

Just Posted

A bottle drive on April 8 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. at SEAPARC Leisure Centre aims to raise funds for A.C.E Memorial Scholarships in honour of A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore. (Black press Files)
Bottle drive funds legacy for learning

The Years Between by Oak Bay resident Fay Pettapiece, 92, is available online at amazon.ca and at Ivy’s Bookshop in Oak Bay and Bolen Books in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A Victoria tenant will be compensated more than $30,000 due to a prolonged building renovation that included a “loss of quiet enjoyment” due to noise from a jackhammer and exposure to asbestos. (Pexels photo illustration)
Victoria tenant who lived with asbestos exposure and ‘horrendous’ jackhammer noise awarded $30K

Pop-up banner image