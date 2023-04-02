Bottle drive funds legacy for learning

A.J. Anderson, Cory Mills and Eric Blackmore will be in the hearts and on the minds of many when scholarships are handed out at Edward Milne Community School this year.

This marks the fourth year the A.C.E. Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to honour the memory of the three former students who died in a tragic accident on Jan. 31, 2020.

More than 39 scholarships worth $1,000 each have been awarded since that time to EMCS graduating students, said Lesley Baker, who organizes the annual annual bottle drive that raises funds for the initiative.

“I started it because everyone in the community was so impacted by what happened,” Baker explained. “It’s another way to give back and honour their memory. “This is the fourth year and the community response has been amazing since the beginning,” Baker said. “Our goal this year is to raise a minimum of $15,000 so we can give scholarships to all the students who apply.”

The bottle drive runs Saturday, April 8, at SEAPARC Leisure Centre from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cash donations are also gratefully accepted, and you can also donate on line on the school’s website at emcs.sd62.bc.ca.



