Bottle drive to help garden grow

Journey Middle School is hosting a bottle drive to grow its garden.

School officials want to build an independent irrigation system and a water line from the school to the garden.

The school PAC has donated $2,000 toward the project, and now school staff hope to raise another $2,000 with the bottle drive. The irrigation system will cost $5,000.

The bottle drive is at the Edward Milne Community School parking lot on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



