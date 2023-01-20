The house on fire was near Pemberton Park in Victoria. (Courtesy of Ray Bernoties)

BREAKING: emergency services respond to house fire near Pemberton Park

Emergency services are on the scene

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire across from Pemberton Park in Victoria.

Former Oak Bay police chief Ray Bernoties posted a video of the fire at 3 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20) on Twitter and asked people to avoid the area.

According to the tweet, emergency services are on the scene.

More to come…

House fire

