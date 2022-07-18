Busy bike park opening a sign of future success, Saanich hopes

Enthusiastic mountain bike riders traverse the newly opened Tripp Youth Bike Skills Park in Saanich. The facility officially opened Saturday (July 16) and is expected to be popular with riders of all ages this summer. (Courtesy District of Saanich) What a Tripp Enthusiastic mountain bike riders traverse the newly opened Tripp Youth Bike Skills Park in Saanich. The facility officially opened Saturday (July 16) and is expected to be popular with riders of all ages this summer. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Riders of all ages descended upon the newest Saanich park on Saturday, the Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park.

Young people on mountain bikes, and parents giving wee ones their first taste of a purpose-built facility couldn’t wait to try it out. The Powerline Pump Track, dirt jumps and the more technical skills trails proved popular on the day and drew many to the park, which was formed out of an unused portion of the George Tripp Hydro Substation purchased by the District of Saanich at 4050 Lochside Dr.

The municipality’s parks department expects the facility to be a hit through the summer, given it is the only such bike park in Saanich and allows many residents a much closer venue than the parks in Victoria West, View Royal and Langford. The Tripp Station park features easy access from the Lochside Regional Trail, with the entrance a short ride north from the McKenzie Avenue and Borden Street intersection.

