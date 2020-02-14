Calling all canines: Family Day event just for dogs on West Shore

Event takes place at Meadow Park from 10 a.m. to noon. on Monday, Feb. 17

What is Family Day without your furry friends?

Gablecraft Homes is hosting an event for the whole family at Meadow Park in Colwood on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will not only be dog treats from Royal Bay Bakery, but also tea, coffee, and snacks available by donation to the BC SPCA Victoria branch from Sequoia Coffee.

For those looking to capture the moment, Four Frames Photo Booth will be there to snap free photos.

If you’re looking to improve the relationship with your pup, trainer Marjanna Wornell from Middle Earth Canine Academy will be on-site to offer personalized training tips. Capital Region District Animal Care Services will also be giving away a surprise giveaway.

Notably, dogs must be leashed at the event for safety reasons.

Every dog has its day Marley, an eight-year-old Bordie Collie/Lab cross, gets a pet from owner Barbara Campbell at Colwood Creek Park. Gablecraft Homes is hosting an event for the whole family at Meadow Park in Colwood on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will not only be dog treats from Royal Bay Bakery, but also tea, coffee, and snacks available by donation to the BC SPCA Victoria branch from Sequoia Coffee. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)