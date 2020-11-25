The Great Adventure is the Braefoot Community Association’s answer to COVID fatigue, a nine-day photography scavenger hunt around Saanich and beyond, for teams of up to six people in each other’s bubble. (Unsplash)

Cameras, safe six mix for photographic scavenger hunt around Saanich

Braefoot Community Association invites public to have some outdoor fun with fundraiser

The Braefoot Community Association offers a way to combat boredom with The Great Adventure, a photographic scavenger hunt around Saanich and surrounding municipalities.

The fundraiser, running from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, sees registered teams of up to a “safe six” people visit business locations where the team can be photographed at its wacky best.

“Basically what we’re looking for is something fun that gets people laughing,” says Torsten Schulz, the association’s office manager and event coordinator. “The big focus is all the pictures we’re aiming for are silly. I think that’s something people need be reminded how to do, is just have fun.”

Unable to stage its traditional fundraiser events due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Braefoot group organized an event that would get people outside and boost their mental health.

Safety is the key, Schulz adds, and the rules are created with the latest public health orders in mind. At each location only photos are required, so there’s no risk of contaminated touch points and no interaction with others.

Teams will receive instructions at 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Every point earned enters the team into a draw for donated prizes. A list of those will be announced on the community association’s social media leading up to the first day of the hunt.

The scavenger hunt ends at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6, with virtual awards at 7 p.m. For more information visit braefoot.ca or call 250-721-2244.

Â 

Photography

