The annual smile cookie campaign at Tim Hortons saw patrons raise a record-breaking $19.7 million to support more than 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States. (Black Press Media file photo)

The annual smile cookie campaign at Tim Hortons saw patrons raise a record-breaking $19.7 million to support more than 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian cookie monsters raise $19.7M for charity

Greater Victoria smile cookie campaign benefits Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

The annual smile cookie campaign at Tim Hortons saw patrons raise a record-breaking $19.7 million to support more than 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States.

“To achieve such an amazing result means baking and hand-decorating millions upon millions of smile cookies over the course of just a week. My heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone in the Tim Hortons family who made this happen, all our passionate restaurant owners and team members, and the volunteers helped us dot eyes and create smiles,” company president Axel Schwan said in a news release.

The first campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities selected every year by individual restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

In Greater Victoria, the weeklong campaign that ended May 7 saw 23 Tim Hortons restaurants raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island to support Jeneece Place, a home away from home next door to Victoria General Hospital.

A shop in Dunnville, Ontario, sold the most smile cookies this year — almost 52,000 which is nearly nine cookies for every resident.

RELATED: Smile cookies raise cash for Island kids, families facing health crises

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ducks make a splash for charity
Next story
Rare black-and-white warbler draws a crowd in Saanich

Just Posted

Scarlett Snyder (left) and Brookelynn Frasch (right) will be competing for Team B.C. at this year’s North American Indigenous Games in U16 and U19 Softball divisions. (Photo by Nadia Fontaine)
Two Sooke teens to represent Team B.C. at North American Indigenous Games

A black-and-white warbler draws attention in Panama Flats in Saanich on May 13. (Geoffrey Newell photo)
Rare black-and-white warbler draws a crowd in Saanich

Ducks of all shapes and sizes landed at The Flats for the Sooke Harbourside Lions Club’s annual Duck Day on Saturday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Ducks make a splash for charity

The passenger-side view of a grey Ford Mustang hooked up to the back of a tow truck after the driver was caught travelling 163 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Sooke Road. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)
Sooke Road speeder caught doing 163 km/h in Metchosin