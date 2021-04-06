Canadian Tire announced a $12 million commitment to the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund, which will help support around 300 organizations nationally. The Victoria YMCA-YWCA and Victoria Synchro Swim Club were given a total of $28,500. (Black Press Media file)

Canadian Tire pitches in for Greater Victoria sports organizations

Applications open for next round of Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund grants

Sport and recreation organizations in Greater Victoria are getting a financial boost.

Canadian Tire committed $12 million to the Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund, which will help support around 300 organizations nationally. So far $68,200 has gone towards funding six non-profit organizations in Greater Victoria.

The Victoria YMCA-YWCA and Victoria Synchro Swim Club were given a total of $28,500. Other organizations who received grants were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and Area, Central Saanich Little League, Gorge Narrows Rowing and Paddling Club, and Salt Spring Island Rowing Club.

Since the pandemic started, about 16 grants have been awarded to sport projects in Greater Victoria.

“The impacts of the pandemic have been quite staggering. Many organizations are struggling because they rely on registration and fundraising to cover their basic costs,” said Katlyn Soanes, regional manager for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “They haven’t been able to raise funds as they usually could, and so that’s why Canadian Tire has stepped up to help support sports systems in Canada, so that families will still have sports to participate in.”

Also, courtesy of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local Canadian Tire Dealers, a $1.2 million multi-sport court is planned for the Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich. It will include 13,200 square feet of outdoor hoops, nets, play areas and bleachers.

There are three grant period intakes this year to help organizations, and one is currently open for applications. The deadline for this grant period is on May 2, and all non-profit sport organizations are encouraged to apply.

“We are trying to provide overarching support for organizations, in either programming or general operations, to make sure they are ready and able to provide activity opportunities for youth when it is safe to do so,” said Soanes.

For more information visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

